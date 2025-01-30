Left Menu

Nadda Challenges AAP: A Call to Make Delhi 'AAP-DA' Free

BJP President J P Nadda criticized Delhi's ruling AAP at a rally, accusing them of corruption and calling for the capital to become 'AAP-DA' free in upcoming elections. He branded AAP leader Kejriwal as anti-national over remarks about Haryana and alleged a major scam in the Yamuna projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:59 IST
In a fiery political rally, BJP President J P Nadda took aim at Delhi's ruling party, the AAP, urging citizens to break free from what he dubbed as 'AAP-DA' in the forthcoming polls.

Nadda sharply criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him as 'anti-national' for his claims that Haryana is polluting the Yamuna River, suggesting such statements are divisive and incite panic.

He also accused the AAP-led government of an alleged Rs 8,000 crore corruption scandal in their Yamuna cleaning projects, asserting that the election is a chance to end AAP's problematic governance. Voters in Delhi will cast their ballots on February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

