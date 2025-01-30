Kejriwal Claims BJP-Congress 'Ilu Ilu' Against AAP

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leveled accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress, alleging that they have allied to oust his party from power in Delhi.

During a roadshow in outer Delhi's Kirari region alongside Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal told the crowd that a vote for the Congress is effectively a vote for the BJP, urging the public not to make the wrong electoral choice.

Kejriwal emphasized his administration's initiatives, such as free water, healthcare, and bus services for women, asserting that these benefits will be rescinded should the BJP assume control. Despite being part of the INDIA opposition bloc, multiple key parties have backed the AAP over Congress in Delhi. Voting is set for February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)