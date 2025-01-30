Left Menu

Kejriwal Claims BJP-Congress 'Ilu Ilu' Against AAP

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP and Congress of colluding to unseat his party in Delhi. Speaking at a roadshow with SP's Akhilesh Yadav, he warned against voting for these parties, claiming their alliance threatens AAP's welfare schemes. Delhi's election is tightly contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:30 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leveled accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress, alleging that they have allied to oust his party from power in Delhi.

During a roadshow in outer Delhi's Kirari region alongside Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal told the crowd that a vote for the Congress is effectively a vote for the BJP, urging the public not to make the wrong electoral choice.

Kejriwal emphasized his administration's initiatives, such as free water, healthcare, and bus services for women, asserting that these benefits will be rescinded should the BJP assume control. Despite being part of the INDIA opposition bloc, multiple key parties have backed the AAP over Congress in Delhi. Voting is set for February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

