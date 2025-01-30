Election Turmoil in Kalkaji: Atishi's Battle Against Malpractices

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has raised serious allegations against rival parties in the Kalkaji constituency, accusing them of distributing money and liquor, a move she claims is in clear violation of the electoral model code of conduct.

Atishi, who is contesting from the AAP in Kalkaji, pointed to slum areas like Nehru Camp, Navjeevan Camp, and others, where such malpractices are reportedly rampant. She also highlighted threats and intimidation tactics being used against voters.

Facing competition from BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba, Atishi has demanded increased paramilitary presence and continuous patrolling to safeguard the democratic process. The polls are slated for February 5, with results expected by February 8.

