Garbage Politics: Swati Maliwal's Bold Protest Against Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal was detained after dumping garbage outside former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. She protested against the city's waste management, claiming streets are choked with garbage. An FIR was filed for violating prohibitory orders. Maliwal's protest highlights ongoing tensions with Kejriwal.
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took a bold stand against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, dumping three truckloads of garbage outside his residence as a form of protest. Her actions led to her detention by local police on Thursday afternoon.
Maliwal's demonstration was sparked by her visit to Vikaspuri, where she found streets clogged with waste, endangering public health and hygiene. Accompanied by supporters, she collected the waste, transported it to Kejriwal's home, and dispersed it using a shovel, all while surrounded by hundreds of women brandishing signs.
The police apprehended Maliwal shortly after the incident, filing an FIR under Section 188 of the IPC for defying prohibitory orders. Despite her arrest, Maliwal reiterated her commitment to addressing Delhi's worsening waste crisis and highlighted her strained relationship with Kejriwal.
