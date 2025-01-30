Nadda Slams AAP Over Alleged 'Panic Button' Scam and Misconduct Claims

In a strong critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda accused the party of corruption and questioned their credibility. Addressing a public rally in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, Nadda targeted the AAP's initiative of installing panic buttons in buses, labeling it a Rs 500 crore scam.

Highlighting allegations by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, he claimed misconduct occurred at the residence of the former Delhi Chief Minister. Nadda emphasized that a 'panic button' is more urgently required at the 'Sheesh Mahal', implying mistreatment of women there. He further criticized AAP's claim of honesty, pointing to the arrests of party leaders.

The political discourse intensifies as voters prepare for the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. With AAP aiming to repeat its 2020 victory of 62 assembly seats out of 70, and the BJP trying to improve its past performance of securing 8 seats, the rhetoric around allegations and governance assessments is escalating.

(With inputs from agencies.)