Left Menu

Nadda Slams AAP Over Alleged 'Panic Button' Scam and Misconduct Claims

BJP President JP Nadda criticized AAP, alleging a Rs 500 crore scam related to panic buttons in buses and misconduct at the Delhi CM residence. Nadda accused AAP of corruption, highlighting alleged issues in education and liquor policies. The Delhi elections on February 5 add intensity to the political rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:15 IST
Nadda Slams AAP Over Alleged 'Panic Button' Scam and Misconduct Claims
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda accused the party of corruption and questioned their credibility. Addressing a public rally in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, Nadda targeted the AAP's initiative of installing panic buttons in buses, labeling it a Rs 500 crore scam.

Highlighting allegations by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, he claimed misconduct occurred at the residence of the former Delhi Chief Minister. Nadda emphasized that a 'panic button' is more urgently required at the 'Sheesh Mahal', implying mistreatment of women there. He further criticized AAP's claim of honesty, pointing to the arrests of party leaders.

The political discourse intensifies as voters prepare for the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. With AAP aiming to repeat its 2020 victory of 62 assembly seats out of 70, and the BJP trying to improve its past performance of securing 8 seats, the rhetoric around allegations and governance assessments is escalating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025