M23 Rebels' Gambit: East Congo's Unyielding Conflict

The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have seized control of Goma, escalating the long-standing conflict in eastern Congo. Despite calls for peace, tensions rise as regional forces become involved, with accusations and military clashes intensifying. The humanitarian situation worsens, with displaced civilians fleeing escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:57 IST
Rwandan-backed M23 rebels claimed control over Goma, the largest city in East Congo, urging residents to return to normalcy amid clashes with Congolese troops for more territory.

Following their seizure of Goma, M23's advance marks a major escalation of the prolonged conflict, risking another regional war, as they aim to control territories untouched since the end of earlier wars from 1996 to 2003.

As Burundi supports Congolese troops, tensions rise. Rwanda accuses Congo's military of collaborating with ethnic militias. Meanwhile, international reactions see Rwanda facing backlash, but the situation remains tense on the ground.

