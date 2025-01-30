M23 Rebels' Gambit: East Congo's Unyielding Conflict

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels claimed control over Goma, the largest city in East Congo, urging residents to return to normalcy amid clashes with Congolese troops for more territory.

Following their seizure of Goma, M23's advance marks a major escalation of the prolonged conflict, risking another regional war, as they aim to control territories untouched since the end of earlier wars from 1996 to 2003.

As Burundi supports Congolese troops, tensions rise. Rwanda accuses Congo's military of collaborating with ethnic militias. Meanwhile, international reactions see Rwanda facing backlash, but the situation remains tense on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)