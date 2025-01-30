Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Bold BJP Pitch in Delhi: AAP Under Fire!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) unfulfilled promises, urging Delhi voters to support the BJP irrespective of candidates. He highlighted BJP achievements, like abrogating Article 370, and assured implementation of central schemes within 10 days if BJP forms government. Singh dismissed AAP's claims, characterizing them as failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:22 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, accusing it of reneging on election promises such as the implementation of a Jan Lokpal. He urged people in Delhi to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasizing the fulfillment of commitments by the Modi-led government.

Addressing rallies at Delhi Cantonment and Vishwas Nagar, Singh lauded the government's success in securing the safe return of Indian students from Ukraine, claiming unprecedented diplomatic influence that ensured a four-hour war pause. The minister praised BJP's swift action on national issues like Article 370 abrogation and dismissed AAP's governance, particularly under Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh criticized the AAP for allegedly failing to deliver basic amenities and fulfill promises such as cleaning the Yamuna, labeling their governance as 'AAPDA' – a disaster. He pledged that a BJP government would implement key central schemes in Delhi promptly and accused the Congress of political irrelevance.

