Corruption Clash: BJP's Bold Allegations Against AAP and Congress

In a press briefing on Thursday, senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi critiqued the Congress and AAP, accusing them of exposing each other's corruption after earlier mutual endorsements.

Trivedi alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi labeled the Delhi liquor policy case as open corruption involving AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, Kejriwal accused Congress of the National Herald scam.

Trivedi emphasized that these allegations underscore the deceit within these parties, urging Delhi voters to support the BJP in the looming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)