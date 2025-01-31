Ortega's Constitutional Overhaul: Power in Nicaragua

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega received the green light for sweeping constitutional reforms aimed at consolidating power. Approved unanimously by Congress, the reforms extend Ortega's control over other government branches, alarming critics and raising international concerns about increasing authoritarianism in Nicaragua.

These changes empower the presidency with judicial and legislative coordination, military deployment to assist the police, and strengthen state media control. A significant amendment grants Ortega's wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, the role of 'co-president,' creating speculation over a dynastic succession involving their children.

The reforms came under sharp scrutiny from global human rights bodies, including the United Nations, which highlighted potential violations of international obligations. Ortega, once a revolutionary figure, now faces criticism for cementing an authoritarian regime just as he embarks on his fourth consecutive presidential term.

