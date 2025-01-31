Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill as Opposition Alleges Government Agenda

In a fierce critique, Congress MP Imran Masood accused the Central government of pursuing an agenda through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming it seeks the destruction of the Waqf Board. Masood, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill, stated that the government's approach marks a significant test for politicians who speak for Muslims.

Speaking to ANI, Masood expressed concern about the motivations behind the bill's introduction during the current Budget Session. He challenged politicians supporting the BJP, emphasizing the importance of their stance as the bill allegedly impacts the Muslim community directly.

Further dissent arose from several JPC members, including Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, who criticized the committee's biased handling of the Waqf Bill and lack of procedural integrity. Despite opposition from various parties, including AIMIM, TMC, DMK, and Congress, the amended bill has been put forward, reflecting ongoing contention in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)