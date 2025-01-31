Left Menu

Detained for Democracy: AIP's Hunger Strike

Several workers of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) were detained while attempting a hunger strike demanding the release of their leader, Sheikh Abdul Rashid (alias Engineer), from jail. The strike was also aimed at protesting the barring of Rashid from attending the Parliament session.

In a dramatic turn of events, several members of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) found themselves detained by police on Friday. These detentions occurred as the members, determined to express their grievances, attempted to initiate a hunger strike.

The gathering was to take place at the Sangarmal Shopping Complex after authorities denied their initial request to protest near Pratap Park in Lal Chowk. The political charged atmosphere reached a tipping point when Rashid's son, Abrar, was among those detained.

Abrar vocalized the party's frustrations, decrying the decision to prevent his father from attending Parliament as a "murder of democracy." This sentiment resonated with the AIP's plans to hold the protest in solidarity with Rashid, who is beginning a hunger strike in Tihar Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

