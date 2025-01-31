Turkish Opposition Leader Faces Controversial Court Case Amid Political Tensions

In a high-profile court appearance, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition leader, vehemently denied charges of trying to sway judicial decisions.

This case underscores growing concerns over judicial independence in Turkey, with rights groups accusing President Erdogan's administration of exerting undue influence over the judiciary.

Imamoglu's trial is part of a broader pattern of legal actions targeting opposition politicians, sparking public outcry and raising questions about democratic processes in the country.

