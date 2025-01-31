Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over President Murmu's Parliament Exclusion

Political tensions have escalated as Congress criticizes the Modi government for allegedly disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu by excluding her from the new Parliament building inauguration. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the BJP, suggesting they hide the poor economic state by twisting Sonia Gandhi's purportedly 'disrespectful' remarks about the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:52 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over President Murmu's Parliament Exclusion
politics
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu's alleged exclusion from the new Parliament building this week has stirred a political storm, with Congress accusing the Modi government of disrespect. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has defended Sonia Gandhi's comments, claiming her words were misrepresented to distract from economic concerns.

Kharge asserted the Congress's respect for the Presidential office, countering BJP assertions of Sonia Gandhi's 'deep disrespect' towards President Murmu. He accused the ruling party of sidestepping Presidential dignity, citing the absences of both Murmu and her predecessor, Ram Nath Kovind, from key national events.

This controversy kindled fresh accusations from the BJP, with President J P Nadda lambasting Sonia Gandhi's description of the President as 'poor thing', marking it as part of a pattern of opposition disrespect. Meanwhile, the economic woes highlighted in this context remain a central topic of political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025