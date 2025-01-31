Political Tensions Rise Over President Murmu's Parliament Exclusion

President Droupadi Murmu's alleged exclusion from the new Parliament building this week has stirred a political storm, with Congress accusing the Modi government of disrespect. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has defended Sonia Gandhi's comments, claiming her words were misrepresented to distract from economic concerns.

Kharge asserted the Congress's respect for the Presidential office, countering BJP assertions of Sonia Gandhi's 'deep disrespect' towards President Murmu. He accused the ruling party of sidestepping Presidential dignity, citing the absences of both Murmu and her predecessor, Ram Nath Kovind, from key national events.

This controversy kindled fresh accusations from the BJP, with President J P Nadda lambasting Sonia Gandhi's description of the President as 'poor thing', marking it as part of a pattern of opposition disrespect. Meanwhile, the economic woes highlighted in this context remain a central topic of political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)