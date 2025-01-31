Slovakia Bars Georgian Commander Amid Coup Allegations

Slovakia has taken the significant step of barring Georgian military volunteer Mamuka Mamulashvili, alongside nine others, from entering the country. This move comes amidst accusations involving a conspiracy to overthrow the government.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has publicly accused Mamulashvili, who commands the Georgian Legion fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine, of being part of an opposition-backed plan to depose his government through orchestrated public protests.

Fico's remarks, however, have faced backlash, with both opposition figures and activists labeling the claims as unfounded. They assert that images Fico presented to support his accusations were innocuous, stemming from unrelated public events and humanitarian activities.

