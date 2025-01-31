Left Menu

Slovakia Bars Georgian Commander Amid Coup Allegations

Slovakia has banned Georgian military volunteer Mamuka Mamulashvili and nine others from entering the country, accusing them of plotting to overthrow the government. Prime Minister Robert Fico claimed they were organizing protests intended to destabilize his administration. The opposition and activists deny such allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:00 IST
Slovakia has taken the significant step of barring Georgian military volunteer Mamuka Mamulashvili, alongside nine others, from entering the country. This move comes amidst accusations involving a conspiracy to overthrow the government.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has publicly accused Mamulashvili, who commands the Georgian Legion fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine, of being part of an opposition-backed plan to depose his government through orchestrated public protests.

Fico's remarks, however, have faced backlash, with both opposition figures and activists labeling the claims as unfounded. They assert that images Fico presented to support his accusations were innocuous, stemming from unrelated public events and humanitarian activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

