Guardian Minister Dispute to Resolve Soon, Says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the ongoing issue regarding the appointment of guardian ministers in the state will be resolved shortly.

Shinde, who also heads the Shiv Sena, reiterated to reporters his commitment to the people of Maharashtra, emphasizing that serving them is more important than holding political positions.

Amidst concerns from within his party, the state government had paused recent appointments in Raigad and Nashik. Despite this, state officials ensure that current developmental efforts in both districts continue under the supervision of top state leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the deputy chief ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)