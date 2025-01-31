Guardian Minister Dispute to Resolve Soon, Says Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized prioritizing state development over political roles, assuring a swift resolution to the guardian minister issue. Despite concerns from Shiv Sena members over recent district appointments, state leaders insist developmental work in Raigad and Nashik remains unhindered under current oversight.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the ongoing issue regarding the appointment of guardian ministers in the state will be resolved shortly.
Shinde, who also heads the Shiv Sena, reiterated to reporters his commitment to the people of Maharashtra, emphasizing that serving them is more important than holding political positions.
Amidst concerns from within his party, the state government had paused recent appointments in Raigad and Nashik. Despite this, state officials ensure that current developmental efforts in both districts continue under the supervision of top state leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the deputy chief ministers.
