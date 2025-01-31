Court Suspends Sentences in PTI May 9 Protest Case

A Pakistani high court took a decisive step on Friday by suspending the sentences of ten people previously convicted for their roles in the violent protests on May 9, 2023. The unrest had unfolded following the arrest of Imran Khan, the former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In the protests, demonstrators resorted to violence, targeting both military and civilian structures. The anti-terrorism court had handed down combined sentences of over five years to the accused individuals in November for their involvement in violence, including inciting an attack on police and setting fire to a checkpoint at Islamabad's Faizabad Interchange.

After arguments were heard in the Islamabad High Court, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan decided to suspend the sentences, granting bail upon surety bonds. The court also noted discrepancies in the case records and required appearance for future hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)