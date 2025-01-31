Left Menu

Court Suspends Sentences in PTI May 9 Protest Case

The Islamabad High Court has suspended sentences for ten individuals convicted in connection with the violent PTI protest on May 9, 2023. The protests followed former PM Imran Khan's arrest. The individuals were previously sentenced for attacking police but are now released on bail pending further hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:10 IST
Court Suspends Sentences in PTI May 9 Protest Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani high court took a decisive step on Friday by suspending the sentences of ten people previously convicted for their roles in the violent protests on May 9, 2023. The unrest had unfolded following the arrest of Imran Khan, the former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In the protests, demonstrators resorted to violence, targeting both military and civilian structures. The anti-terrorism court had handed down combined sentences of over five years to the accused individuals in November for their involvement in violence, including inciting an attack on police and setting fire to a checkpoint at Islamabad's Faizabad Interchange.

After arguments were heard in the Islamabad High Court, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan decided to suspend the sentences, granting bail upon surety bonds. The court also noted discrepancies in the case records and required appearance for future hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

