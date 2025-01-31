Modi Demands Apology from Congress over Insult to President Murmu

In a fierce criticism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress party on Friday, accusing its leaders of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal background.

Speaking at a rally in Dwarka, Modi responded to purported remarks made by Congress leaders regarding Murmu's Parliamentary address. He claimed these comments exposed the 'arrogance' of the Congress's 'royal family.'

Modi alleged that Congress members belittled Murmu by labeling her speech as boring. He argued that such words are an insult to India's tribal communities and demanded a public apology from Congress.

