Modi Demands Apology from Congress over Insult to President Murmu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress leaders for allegedly insulting President Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman who addressed Parliament. Modi demanded an apology, accusing Congress of undermining marginalized communities and dismissing the president's achievements speech as boring.
In a fierce criticism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress party on Friday, accusing its leaders of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal background.
Speaking at a rally in Dwarka, Modi responded to purported remarks made by Congress leaders regarding Murmu's Parliamentary address. He claimed these comments exposed the 'arrogance' of the Congress's 'royal family.'
Modi alleged that Congress members belittled Murmu by labeling her speech as boring. He argued that such words are an insult to India's tribal communities and demanded a public apology from Congress.
