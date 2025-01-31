Left Menu

Modi Demands Apology from Congress over Insult to President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress leaders for allegedly insulting President Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman who addressed Parliament. Modi demanded an apology, accusing Congress of undermining marginalized communities and dismissing the president's achievements speech as boring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:21 IST
Modi Demands Apology from Congress over Insult to President Murmu
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce criticism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress party on Friday, accusing its leaders of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal background.

Speaking at a rally in Dwarka, Modi responded to purported remarks made by Congress leaders regarding Murmu's Parliamentary address. He claimed these comments exposed the 'arrogance' of the Congress's 'royal family.'

Modi alleged that Congress members belittled Murmu by labeling her speech as boring. He argued that such words are an insult to India's tribal communities and demanded a public apology from Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025