Piyush Goyal Inaugurates New Lok Kalyan Office in Mumbai North

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated a new office in Mumbai North, set to address public grievances and further regional development. The inauguration coincided with the birth centenary of his father, late BJP leader Ved Prakash Goyal. The minister highlighted his lifelong connection with the BJP and its values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated a new office in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, promising it will be a hub for resolving public grievances and boosting regional development.

The event, held in suburban Kandivali, coincided with the birth centenary of Goyal's father, Ved Prakash Goyal, an influential BJP leader. Key political figures, including Maharashtra BJP ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, were present.

Goyal, reflecting on his deep-rooted BJP connections, credited his father as his inspiration in politics. He emphasized the opportunities provided by the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouragement to engage with the community and dedicate oneself to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

