Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Rebuke of Kejriwal and BJP

In a fiery political rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of betraying his initial promise to change politics and indulging in corruption and empty rhetoric. Gandhi criticized Kejriwal's tenure as Delhi's chief minister, highlighting the alleged failures and scandals attributed to the AAP leader.

Gandhi did not spare the BJP either, accusing it and the RSS of fostering a climate of hatred and violence in India. He emphasized the Congress's vision of unity and equality, contrasting it with what he describes as the divisive politics of the BJP. The Congress Chief also pledged to conduct a caste survey to ensure fair representation of marginalized communities.

AAP, meanwhile, dismissed Gandhi's criticisms, accusing the Congress and BJP of collusion and asserting their own distinct appeal to Delhi's electorate. Despite the political mudslinging, Gandhi remained steadfast in presenting the Congress as a party that stands for inclusivity and the protection of India's constitutional values.

