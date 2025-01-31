Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Rebuke of Kejriwal and BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for failing to deliver on promises and accused BJP and RSS of spreading hatred. Gandhi advocated for inclusivity and promised caste surveys to ensure representation. AAP, in turn, accused Congress of aligning with BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Rebuke of Kejriwal and BJP
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of betraying his initial promise to change politics and indulging in corruption and empty rhetoric. Gandhi criticized Kejriwal's tenure as Delhi's chief minister, highlighting the alleged failures and scandals attributed to the AAP leader.

Gandhi did not spare the BJP either, accusing it and the RSS of fostering a climate of hatred and violence in India. He emphasized the Congress's vision of unity and equality, contrasting it with what he describes as the divisive politics of the BJP. The Congress Chief also pledged to conduct a caste survey to ensure fair representation of marginalized communities.

AAP, meanwhile, dismissed Gandhi's criticisms, accusing the Congress and BJP of collusion and asserting their own distinct appeal to Delhi's electorate. Despite the political mudslinging, Gandhi remained steadfast in presenting the Congress as a party that stands for inclusivity and the protection of India's constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025