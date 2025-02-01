Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP's Confidence Amidst Rising Political Drama
AAP MP Sanjay Singh predicts a strong win in the upcoming Delhi polls amid heightened competition with BJP and Congress. Eight AAP MLAs resigned, critiquing the party's deviation from core principles, sparking further allegations from BJP. The elections will occur on February 5, with results on February 8.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) exudes confidence as it gears up for the Delhi assembly elections, with MP Sanjay Singh asserting that the party will secure more than 60 out of 70 seats. Singh emphasized that an Arvind Kejriwal-led government is poised for a decisive victory.
As the election day approaches, tensions escalate among AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, each vying for dominance. The political landscape intensified after eight AAP legislators resigned, alleging a shift from the party's founding anti-corruption principles.
Adding to the turmoil, BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized AAP's leadership, predicting a BJP triumph. The upcoming elections are set for February 5, with results anticipated on February 8, marking a critical juncture for Delhi's future governance.
