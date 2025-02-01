Left Menu

India's Economy Shines: A Progressive Outlook for the Upcoming Union Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget, India's economic resilience marks a hopeful outlook despite global challenges. The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, has approved the 2025 budget, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to deliver her eighth presentation, focusing on growth, welfare, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:09 IST
India's Economy Shines: A Progressive Outlook for the Upcoming Union Budget
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Indian government prepares for the Union Budget presentation, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the nation's economic growth despite facing global challenges. Rijiju emphasized, "India's economy is thriving amid worldwide issues, and under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's leadership, we anticipate a positive budget environment."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterated this sentiment, noting that the upcoming budget promises to pave the way for a 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed India characterized by continuity and welfare measures aimed at uplifting the impoverished.

On Saturday, the Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the 2025 budget. This approval followed a Cabinet meeting, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying the traditional 'Bahi-Khata,' met with President Droupadi Murmu. In a ceremonial gesture, President Murmu offered dahi-cheeni to Sitharaman, marking her eighth consecutive budget presentation. She is expected to unveil fiscal policies, taxation reforms, and key economic strategies.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured the public, "Under PM Narendra Modi, we have consistently delivered pro-people, pro-poor, and pro-middle-class budgets. This tradition will continue." The Economic Survey 2025-26 predicts economic growth between 6.3% and 6.8% and reports initiatives to bolster industrial growth through R&D and MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025