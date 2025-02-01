India's Economy Shines: A Progressive Outlook for the Upcoming Union Budget

As the Indian government prepares for the Union Budget presentation, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the nation's economic growth despite facing global challenges. Rijiju emphasized, "India's economy is thriving amid worldwide issues, and under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's leadership, we anticipate a positive budget environment."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterated this sentiment, noting that the upcoming budget promises to pave the way for a 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed India characterized by continuity and welfare measures aimed at uplifting the impoverished.

On Saturday, the Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the 2025 budget. This approval followed a Cabinet meeting, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying the traditional 'Bahi-Khata,' met with President Droupadi Murmu. In a ceremonial gesture, President Murmu offered dahi-cheeni to Sitharaman, marking her eighth consecutive budget presentation. She is expected to unveil fiscal policies, taxation reforms, and key economic strategies.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured the public, "Under PM Narendra Modi, we have consistently delivered pro-people, pro-poor, and pro-middle-class budgets. This tradition will continue." The Economic Survey 2025-26 predicts economic growth between 6.3% and 6.8% and reports initiatives to bolster industrial growth through R&D and MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)