Left Menu

Budget or Budget Neglect: Telangana's Zero Allocation Controversy

BRS MLC K Kavitha criticizes the Union Budget, highlighting the lack of funds for Telangana despite the state electing MPs from the BJP and Congress. Kavitha calls it 'Budget Neglect' on social media, emphasizing that the state received no financial allocation despite its political representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:44 IST
Budget or Budget Neglect: Telangana's Zero Allocation Controversy
Union Budget FY25 Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique of the Union Budget, BRS MLC K Kavitha has alleged a complete neglect of Telangana in financial allocations. She pointed out that despite the state electing eight MPs each from the BJP and Congress, the region received no funds.

Kavitha, a prominent leader and daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, shared her discontent on social media, posing the question: 'Is it Budget or Budget Neglect?'. Her remarks have sparked a debate on the fairness of fiscal distribution.

During the last Lok Sabha polls, the BRS failed to secure any seats, with the BJP and Congress each capturing eight of the 17 available, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025