Budget or Budget Neglect: Telangana's Zero Allocation Controversy
BRS MLC K Kavitha criticizes the Union Budget, highlighting the lack of funds for Telangana despite the state electing MPs from the BJP and Congress. Kavitha calls it 'Budget Neglect' on social media, emphasizing that the state received no financial allocation despite its political representation.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery critique of the Union Budget, BRS MLC K Kavitha has alleged a complete neglect of Telangana in financial allocations. She pointed out that despite the state electing eight MPs each from the BJP and Congress, the region received no funds.
Kavitha, a prominent leader and daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, shared her discontent on social media, posing the question: 'Is it Budget or Budget Neglect?'. Her remarks have sparked a debate on the fairness of fiscal distribution.
During the last Lok Sabha polls, the BRS failed to secure any seats, with the BJP and Congress each capturing eight of the 17 available, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad stronghold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DHS Revamps Visa Programs Amid Trump's Ongoing H-1B Debates
Supreme Court Revamps Gender Sensitisation Committee
Unveiling Pompeii's Lavish Private Bathhouse: A Glimpse Into Roman Luxury
Delhi Metro Disruption: Passenger Jumps, Traffic Temporarily Halted
Minorities, Dalits have got political representation but they don't have any power, claims Rahul Gandhi in Patna.