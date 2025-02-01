Budget or Budget Neglect: Telangana's Zero Allocation Controversy

In a fiery critique of the Union Budget, BRS MLC K Kavitha has alleged a complete neglect of Telangana in financial allocations. She pointed out that despite the state electing eight MPs each from the BJP and Congress, the region received no funds.

Kavitha, a prominent leader and daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, shared her discontent on social media, posing the question: 'Is it Budget or Budget Neglect?'. Her remarks have sparked a debate on the fairness of fiscal distribution.

During the last Lok Sabha polls, the BRS failed to secure any seats, with the BJP and Congress each capturing eight of the 17 available, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)