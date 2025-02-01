Left Menu

Bhajan Lal's Fiery Critique: Corruption Scandal Unveiled

BJP leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal harshly criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his government of corruption scandals, including a Jal Board and DTC bus scam. Lal condemned Kejriwal's governance and spending on luxurious renovations, urging voters to compare party manifestos before the upcoming February 5 assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:17 IST
In a fiery public address at Moti Nagar, BJP leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal took aim at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the AAP government of rampant corruption.

Lal alleged that the government has been involved in various scams, including a massive Jal Board scam, amongst others.

He criticized Kejriwal's governance, particularly in regards to spending and luxury renovations, and urged voters to scrutinize party manifestos ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

