Bhajan Lal's Fiery Critique: Corruption Scandal Unveiled

In a fiery public address at Moti Nagar, BJP leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal took aim at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the AAP government of rampant corruption.

Lal alleged that the government has been involved in various scams, including a massive Jal Board scam, amongst others.

He criticized Kejriwal's governance, particularly in regards to spending and luxury renovations, and urged voters to scrutinize party manifestos ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)