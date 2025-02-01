Left Menu

US Airstrikes Target ISIS Planners in Somalia

The United States, under President Trump, launched airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, targeting a senior attack planner. These strikes destroyed terrorist hideouts in the Golis Mountains, with no civilian casualties reported, according to U.S. defense officials and Somali authorities who welcome the action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, in a decisive military move, conducted airstrikes in Somalia targeting senior Islamic State officials, including a key attack planner. President Donald Trump announced the assault, emphasizing the aim to neutralize threats to the U.S. and its allies.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the operation in the Golis Mountains, citing initial assessments that multiple terrorists were eliminated while ensuring civilian safety. The Somali administration applauded the action, denying terrorists any sanctuary in the region.

These airstrikes signify the continuation of U.S. military interventions in Somalia under various administrations, showcasing a persistent strategy against extremist threats. Previous operations have also targeted Islamic State militants, reinforcing U.S. commitment to global anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

