US Airstrikes Target ISIS Planners in Somalia

The United States, in a decisive military move, conducted airstrikes in Somalia targeting senior Islamic State officials, including a key attack planner. President Donald Trump announced the assault, emphasizing the aim to neutralize threats to the U.S. and its allies.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the operation in the Golis Mountains, citing initial assessments that multiple terrorists were eliminated while ensuring civilian safety. The Somali administration applauded the action, denying terrorists any sanctuary in the region.

These airstrikes signify the continuation of U.S. military interventions in Somalia under various administrations, showcasing a persistent strategy against extremist threats. Previous operations have also targeted Islamic State militants, reinforcing U.S. commitment to global anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)