Left Menu

Starmer's Brussels Mission: Post-Brexit Foreign Policy in Focus

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer heads to Brussels to discuss Europe’s role in countering Russia, urging more collective pressure on Putin. He seeks to improve post-Brexit ties with the EU, though migration issues present barriers. Starmer emphasizes targeting Russian energy revenues and missile supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 04:00 IST
Starmer's Brussels Mission: Post-Brexit Foreign Policy in Focus
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading to Brussels this Monday with a crucial agenda: urging Europe to intensify efforts in curtailing President Vladimir Putin's war ambitions. Starmer is on a mission to strengthen post-Brexit relations with the EU and calls for increased European solidarity against Russia.

During his visit, Starmer will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before dining with EU leaders, marking a significant step as it will be the first interaction of its kind by a British leader since Brexit. Starmer plans to persuade them to enhance pressure on Putin by focusing on key areas like energy revenues and companies linked to Moscow's missile development.

However, the path forward is not without obstacles. UK's interior minister, Yvette Cooper, raised concerns over a proposed EU-UK youth mobility scheme, highlighting ongoing complexities in migration policy. The UK government remains firm on decreasing net migration while attempting to align with European partners on broader issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025