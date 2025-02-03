Starmer's Brussels Mission: Post-Brexit Foreign Policy in Focus

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading to Brussels this Monday with a crucial agenda: urging Europe to intensify efforts in curtailing President Vladimir Putin's war ambitions. Starmer is on a mission to strengthen post-Brexit relations with the EU and calls for increased European solidarity against Russia.

During his visit, Starmer will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before dining with EU leaders, marking a significant step as it will be the first interaction of its kind by a British leader since Brexit. Starmer plans to persuade them to enhance pressure on Putin by focusing on key areas like energy revenues and companies linked to Moscow's missile development.

However, the path forward is not without obstacles. UK's interior minister, Yvette Cooper, raised concerns over a proposed EU-UK youth mobility scheme, highlighting ongoing complexities in migration policy. The UK government remains firm on decreasing net migration while attempting to align with European partners on broader issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)