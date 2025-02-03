Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Criticizes Modi's Kumbh Visit, Questions Government Policies

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized Prime Minister Modi's anticipated visit to the Kumbh Mela, labeling it a symbolic gesture risking democracy. He endorsed Kejriwal's work for the Delhi elections and questioned government policies on inflation and unemployment. Raut also challenged Chief Minister Fadnavis's reluctance to stay in the official residence, Varsha Bungalow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:02 IST
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Modi's Kumbh Visit, Questions Government Policies
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to the Kumbh Mela, suggesting that such symbolic gestures could endanger democracy if they influence voter behavior in Delhi. Raut asserted that Arvind Kejriwal's achievements should secure victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming elections, emphasizing performance over symbolism.

Raut criticized the Union Budget and the government's economic strategies, questioning whether the budget addresses significant issues like inflation and unemployment. He urged for clarity on the budget's impact on the middle class and queried the income tax implications for contract workers. Raut expressed concerns over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's role, suggesting she communicates economic policies dictated by the Prime Minister.

Amid his political commentary, Raut also cast doubt on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's reluctance to reside in the official CM residence, the Varsha Bungalow, calling for an investigation into this unusual development. He alluded to potential secrets regarding the residence, likening it to a mysterious film plot. Additionally, Raut hinted at potential changes related to the Waqf and JPC Bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025