Sanjay Raut Criticizes Modi's Kumbh Visit, Questions Government Policies

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to the Kumbh Mela, suggesting that such symbolic gestures could endanger democracy if they influence voter behavior in Delhi. Raut asserted that Arvind Kejriwal's achievements should secure victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming elections, emphasizing performance over symbolism.

Raut criticized the Union Budget and the government's economic strategies, questioning whether the budget addresses significant issues like inflation and unemployment. He urged for clarity on the budget's impact on the middle class and queried the income tax implications for contract workers. Raut expressed concerns over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's role, suggesting she communicates economic policies dictated by the Prime Minister.

Amid his political commentary, Raut also cast doubt on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's reluctance to reside in the official CM residence, the Varsha Bungalow, calling for an investigation into this unusual development. He alluded to potential secrets regarding the residence, likening it to a mysterious film plot. Additionally, Raut hinted at potential changes related to the Waqf and JPC Bills.

