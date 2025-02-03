Kejriwal's Fiery Accusations Against BJP Amidst Delhi's Election Fever

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of engaging in hooliganism and targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members. According to Kejriwal, the Delhi Police appear reluctant to act against the BJP's alleged misconduct, signaling systemic challenges.

As Kejriwal addressed a press gathering on the final day of the campaign trail for the February 5 Assembly elections, he criticized Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, alleging that Kumar's actions compromised democratic principles for potential personal gain. Kejriwal urged Kumar not to risk democracy for a future role.

The political climate in Delhi intensifies with AAP's governance contrasted against the BJP's alleged misdeeds. As the capital braces itself for a crucial election, the outcome on February 8 will reveal whether AAP retains its leadership, the BJP makes a comeback, or the Congress stages an unexpected victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)