BJP's Double-Engine Momentum: Uttarakhand CM Rallies in Karol Bagh

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, campaigning in Karol Bagh, voiced confidence in BJP's double-engine governance, accusing AAP of corruption and broken promises. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also criticized AAP while highlighting BJP's focus on development. Delhi Assembly elections final campaign day sees BJP hopeful of victory on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:51 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami actively participated in a roadshow on Monday, supporting the BJP candidate from Karol Bagh Assembly Constituency, Dushyant Gautam. Dhami, speaking to ANI, expressed strong conviction that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will establish a double-engine government in Delhi, emphasizing widespread support for their candidate.

Dhami remarked, 'In Karol Bagh, there is a massive public wave in support of Dushyant Ji. Everyone is supporting him. The BJP will win a huge victory across Delhi. A double-engine government will be formed here, and development will progress at a fast pace.' Furthermore, Dhami scrutinized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that its decade-long rule has been marked by corruption and unmet promises, citing failures in cleaning the Yamuna and establishing Mohalla Clinics.

He assured that no welfare schemes would be discontinued in Delhi, adding, 'No welfare scheme will be stopped. SIT will be formed to investigate their (AAP) scams. Yamuna will be cleaned.' Earlier, Union Minister and BJP stalwart Piyush Goyal lambasted the AAP, underlining that BJP's government would emphasize development and public welfare. Goyal highlighted PM Modi's significant budgetary gift to the middle class and anticipated Delhi's voters to favor BJP's leadership during the forthcoming elections.

