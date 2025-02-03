BJP Alleges AAP’s Role in Rising Illegal Immigration as Delhi Polls Loom

During a press conference on Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra referenced a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) report on the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Patra claimed that their rising numbers in Delhi are reshaping the city's demographic landscape and limiting employment prospects for native Indian workers.

According to Patra, the JNU report indicates a significant uptick in the Muslim population due to illegal migration from the two countries. He said the report outlines various social and political implications, attributing the steady influx of these immigrants to political backing, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) playing a key facilitating role. The report also notes allegations of fake voter registrations for migrants by political entities, impacting low-paying jobs primarily in construction, which would otherwise benefit Indian workers.

Patra further accused historical political patronage first by Congress, now by AAP, of empowering illegal immigrants to obtain employment and fraudulent voter IDs, thereby undermining India's electoral integrity. He highlighted the role of intermediaries in assisting these immigrants with fake documentation, despite strict KYC regulations. As Delhi's election campaign heats up, these allegations have intensified political tensions, with elections set for February 5 and results due on February 8.

