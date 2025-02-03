Left Menu

BJP Alleges AAP’s Role in Rising Illegal Immigration as Delhi Polls Loom

In a press conference, BJP's Sambit Patra accused the AAP of enabling illegal immigration from Bangladesh and Myanmar, alleging changes in Delhi's demographics and job market due to political patronage. He claimed fake voter registrations and increased crime rates, sparking heated political debates ahead of Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:11 IST
BJP Alleges AAP’s Role in Rising Illegal Immigration as Delhi Polls Loom
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a press conference on Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra referenced a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) report on the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Patra claimed that their rising numbers in Delhi are reshaping the city's demographic landscape and limiting employment prospects for native Indian workers.

According to Patra, the JNU report indicates a significant uptick in the Muslim population due to illegal migration from the two countries. He said the report outlines various social and political implications, attributing the steady influx of these immigrants to political backing, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) playing a key facilitating role. The report also notes allegations of fake voter registrations for migrants by political entities, impacting low-paying jobs primarily in construction, which would otherwise benefit Indian workers.

Patra further accused historical political patronage first by Congress, now by AAP, of empowering illegal immigrants to obtain employment and fraudulent voter IDs, thereby undermining India's electoral integrity. He highlighted the role of intermediaries in assisting these immigrants with fake documentation, despite strict KYC regulations. As Delhi's election campaign heats up, these allegations have intensified political tensions, with elections set for February 5 and results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025