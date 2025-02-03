BJP's Kiran Choudhry Critiques Opposition's False Narratives
BJP leader Kiran Choudhry criticized Opposition parties for lacking ideas and promoting false narratives against the Modi government during a Rajya Sabha session. She highlighted the progress under Modi's leadership and dismissed the Opposition's portrayal of the government as desperate and baseless.
In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, BJP leader Kiran Choudhry launched a sharp critique against Opposition parties, accusing them of a vacuum in ideas and of weaving misleading narratives against the Modi administration.
As she introduced the 'Motion of Thanks On The President's Address,' Choudhry emphasized the Prime Minister's decisive action on longstanding issues previously hindered by policy paralysis.
Choudhry defended the administration's transformative approach and noted the BJP's recent electoral victories as testament to public endorsement, dismissing the Opposition's claims.
