BJP's Kiran Choudhry Critiques Opposition's False Narratives

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, BJP leader Kiran Choudhry launched a sharp critique against Opposition parties, accusing them of a vacuum in ideas and of weaving misleading narratives against the Modi administration.

As she introduced the 'Motion of Thanks On The President's Address,' Choudhry emphasized the Prime Minister's decisive action on longstanding issues previously hindered by policy paralysis.

Choudhry defended the administration's transformative approach and noted the BJP's recent electoral victories as testament to public endorsement, dismissing the Opposition's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)