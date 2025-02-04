Reform UK Surges Ahead: New Poll Shakes British Politics
Reform UK has taken a surprising lead in a YouGov poll, marking the first time the right-wing party has outpaced Labour. The poll indicates that if an election occurred today, 25% of voters would choose Reform UK, while 24% would back Labour, the current ruling party.
In a stunning twist in British politics, Reform UK has emerged as the leading party in a recent YouGov opinion poll, as reported by a Sky News journalist on social media.
The poll reveals that if a general election were held immediately, 25% of British voters would opt for Reform UK. This places them ahead of the Labour Party, which has traditionally been in power, garnering 24% support.
This development signals a significant shift in voter intention, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the United Kingdom.
