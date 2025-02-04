Left Menu

Reform UK Surges Ahead: New Poll Shakes British Politics

Reform UK has taken a surprising lead in a YouGov poll, marking the first time the right-wing party has outpaced Labour. The poll indicates that if an election occurred today, 25% of voters would choose Reform UK, while 24% would back Labour, the current ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:42 IST
Reform UK Surges Ahead: New Poll Shakes British Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a stunning twist in British politics, Reform UK has emerged as the leading party in a recent YouGov opinion poll, as reported by a Sky News journalist on social media.

The poll reveals that if a general election were held immediately, 25% of British voters would opt for Reform UK. This places them ahead of the Labour Party, which has traditionally been in power, garnering 24% support.

This development signals a significant shift in voter intention, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025