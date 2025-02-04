In recent developments, U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine were momentarily halted, only to resume over the weekend. This brief cessation emerged from internal discussions among factions in the Trump administration over U.S. military aid policy towards Kyiv, momentarily affecting Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

Insiders reveal that the administration is split on the level of support to provide Ukraine, which has significantly benefited from U.S. military supplies. The White House refrained from commenting on the pause, which could have left Kyiv disadvantaged in potential peace negotiations.

Authorized by previous commitments under President Biden, shipments to Ukraine continued despite the pause, showcasing the sustained impact of U.S. aid. Ukrainian troops have utilized this military support effectively, drawing attention to the sustainability of such commitments from U.S. stocks long-term.

