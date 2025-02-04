Left Menu

ACLU Challenges Trump's Controversial Asylum Ban

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit against President Trump, challenging his sweeping ban on asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. The ACLU argues that this ban violates U.S. laws and international treaties. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of immigrant advocacy groups in Texas and Arizona.

Updated: 04-02-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 07:16 IST
ACLU Challenges Trump's Controversial Asylum Ban
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has taken legal action against President Donald Trump, accusing him of contravening both U.S. laws and international treaties with his extensive asylum ban at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., the lawsuit targets Trump's directive barring all migrants from claiming asylum, labeling it an 'unprecedented power grab' that endangers lives. The ACLU's legal challenge is supported by several immigrant advocacy groups and aims to block the enforcement of Trump's proclamation.

White House spokesman Kush Desai defended the president's action, asserting Trump's commitment to ending the misuse of immigration laws and securing national borders. Meanwhile, the ACLU remains resolute in opposing policies that it views as severe infringements on asylum seekers' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

