EU Faces New Threats Amid Rising Tensions with the US
Amid Russian threats and Chinese expansion, EU leaders confront potential conflicts with the U.S., sparked by trade war threats and territorial disputes over Greenland. The EU emphasizes unity and defense readiness, asserting its sovereignty in face of U.S. tariffs and military threats.
The European Union is grappling with potential conflicts as the United States, under President Donald Trump, threatens a trade war and eyes Greenland, a strategic NATO territory. EU leaders convened on Monday to address these tensions, emphasizing unity and defense.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed concerns over Trump's tariff threats, describing them as a challenge to European unity. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron advocated for a stronger, united Europe in the face of these challenges. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reinforced the importance of EU-U.S. relations while emphasizing the bloc's readiness to defend its interests.
The debate over Greenland's status continues, with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen maintaining that the island remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark and not for sale. A new defense agreement aims to bolster security in the Arctic, considered vital amid rising global tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
