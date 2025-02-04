Atishi Accuses BJP Leader's Son of Violating Election Silence in Kalkaji
Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi has accused Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish, of violating election silence rules in the Kalkaji constituency. She claims Manish was seen with outsiders, despite election restrictions. AAP and BJP are head-to-head as Delhi Assembly elections approach, adding tension to the political scene.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has raised allegations against Manish Bidhuri, son of BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, for purportedly disrupting the election silence in the Kalkaji constituency. Atishi claimed that Manish, accompanied by outsiders, was present in the area during the silence period instituted before elections and reported the incident to the authorities.
Atishi explained to ANI, "Election campaigns have concluded. During the silence period post-6 pm, outsiders are prohibited in the Assembly constituency. We were informed that a member from Ramesh Bidhuri's team was intimidating citizens in the JJ camp, Girinagar." She asserted that the police took necessary actions against Manish.
The silence period, commencing 48 hours before polling, aims to provide voters a respite from campaign influences, allowing for informed voting decisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This initiative forbids any election-oriented activities, such as public meetings or speeches, which might sway the electorate.
As the Kalkaji assembly elections near, this constituency remains a focal point with Atishi contending against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi led a campaign roadshow, forecasting a victory in 55 out of 70 constituencies for the AAP, potentially increasing to 60 with robust voter support.
The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for Wednesday, with results declared on Saturday. Kejriwal anticipates significant wins in New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji. With mounting allegations among AAP, BJP, and Congress, tensions rise as Delhi approaches a single-phase poll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
