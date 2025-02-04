Left Menu

Trump's U.N. Standoff: A Renewed Clash Over Human Rights and Palestinian Aid

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to cease engagement with the U.N. Human Rights Council and halt funding for Palestinian relief agency UNRWA. This decision aligns with criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and adds tension amid recent allegations against UNRWA involving the October 2023 Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:20 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to withdraw American involvement from the United Nations Human Rights Council, as well as suspend funding for the U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA. This decision was confirmed by a White House official on Monday and coincides with a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a longstanding critic of UNRWA's alleged anti-Israel bias and its purported ties to terrorist activities.

Both UNRWA and the U.N. Human Rights Council have been thrust into the spotlight, grappling with significant financial crises and scrutiny. While UNRWA refrained from commenting on actions not yet taken, it acknowledged its dire financial situation. The U.N. Human Rights Council also reported no official communication from Washington, with its acting spokesperson stating the absence of formal processes as the U.S. is not a current member.

The potential withdrawal mirrors past actions from Trump's first term when he questioned UNRWA's efficacy and exited the Human Rights Council, citing systemic bias against Israel. The move is a continuation of previous foreign policy strategies following the recent re-election of the U.S. to the council under President Biden's administration, which had attempted to counterbalance China's influence. As tensions surrounding UNRWA escalate, Congress has suspended contributions following allegations of staff involvement in a Hamas attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

