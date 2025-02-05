Left Menu

Congress Eyes Revival in High-Stakes Delhi Elections

Congress is set to form a government in Delhi, aiming to recreate its past glory under Sheila Dikshit. With a slow voter turnout witnessed, Delhi elections see a fierce contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress. The party hopes to capitalize on public sentiments and past achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:09 IST
Congress spokesperson, Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera highlighted the party's readiness to establish a government in Delhi, as evidenced by public sentiments favoring a return to 'Sheila Dikshit ki Dilli', a nostalgic reference to the Congress era. Khera expressed strong confidence in Congress's prospects in the state.

Khera underscored Congress's ambitions, hoping for a decisive mandate by contesting assertively on 40 assembly seats. He pointed out public trust in Congress, given its past contributions over 15 years. Addressing controversies, he critiqued opposition claims of cleanliness in politics, alluding to integrity challenges.

Election day kicked off with a slow voter turnout across Delhi. Notably, districts like North East saw the highest participation at 10.70%. The election is a crucial battlefield for AAP, BJP, and Congress, with historic implications given AAP's current dominance and BJP's 27-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

