Philippine Political Scandal: Vice President Duterte's Impeachment

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been ousted from her position following an impeachment vote by the House of Representatives. Secretary General Reginald Velasco confirmed that over 215 legislators backed the petition to impeach Duterte.

The complaint, which includes allegations of misusing office funds and a death threat against the president, will now be transmitted to the Senate, where an impeachment trial will be held. Duterte is the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte and has been estranged from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his political allies.

Previously considered a potential presidential candidate for 2028, Duterte's impeachment marks a significant turn in her political journey, as she has faced four impeachment complaints on various grounds, adding tensions to the Philippine political landscape.

