Yemeni Houthis Condemn Trump's Gaza Comments

The Yemeni Houthis on Wednesday firmly denounced recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Gaza. The political group declared unwavering support for the Palestinian cause against perceived aggression.

The group's statement, attributed to its political bureau, was broadcast on al-Masirah TV, a channel associated with the Houthis. This reaction underscores the tension following comments from Trump.

On Tuesday, President Trump suggested the U.S. would assume control over Gaza after relocating Palestinians and expressed plans to bolster the region economically. His comments were made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing strong criticism from the Houthis.

(With inputs from agencies.)