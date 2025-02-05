Left Menu

Yemeni Houthis Condemn Trump's Gaza Comments

The Yemeni Houthis criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Gaza, reaffirming their support for Palestine against aggression. The statement was released through the Houthi-affiliated al-Masirah TV, following Trump's controversial comments made during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:45 IST
Yemeni Houthis Condemn Trump's Gaza Comments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Yemeni Houthis on Wednesday firmly denounced recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Gaza. The political group declared unwavering support for the Palestinian cause against perceived aggression.

The group's statement, attributed to its political bureau, was broadcast on al-Masirah TV, a channel associated with the Houthis. This reaction underscores the tension following comments from Trump.

On Tuesday, President Trump suggested the U.S. would assume control over Gaza after relocating Palestinians and expressed plans to bolster the region economically. His comments were made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing strong criticism from the Houthis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025