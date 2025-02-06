Left Menu

High-stakes Impeachment: Sara Duterte's Senate Trial Looms

The Philippines' House has impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of a former president, on charges of violating the constitution and corruption. The Senate will hold the trial, where a two-thirds majority is needed for conviction. If found guilty, Duterte will be removed and barred from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:08 IST
The Philippines' legislative drama intensifies as the House of Representatives impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of the former president, Rodrigo Duterte. This sets up an impending high-profile impeachment trial in the Senate.

To conduct the trial, appointed members from the House will act as prosecutors, while the Senate, under the leadership of the Senate President, will serve as the impeachment court. The charges leveled against Duterte include constitutional violations, corruption, and endangering the lives of prominent officials, which she denies.

The Senate's role becomes pivotal, requiring a two-thirds majority for conviction. If found guilty, Duterte will be removed from office and disqualified from future positions. The trial highlights the nation's evolving political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

