High-stakes Impeachment: Sara Duterte's Senate Trial Looms

The Philippines' legislative drama intensifies as the House of Representatives impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of the former president, Rodrigo Duterte. This sets up an impending high-profile impeachment trial in the Senate.

To conduct the trial, appointed members from the House will act as prosecutors, while the Senate, under the leadership of the Senate President, will serve as the impeachment court. The charges leveled against Duterte include constitutional violations, corruption, and endangering the lives of prominent officials, which she denies.

The Senate's role becomes pivotal, requiring a two-thirds majority for conviction. If found guilty, Duterte will be removed from office and disqualified from future positions. The trial highlights the nation's evolving political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)