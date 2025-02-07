Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks Intensify: Ukraine, U.S. Navigate Peace Path Amid Tensions

Special Envoy Keith Kellogg had his first official meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador Oksana Markarova, focusing on U.S.-Ukraine relations under Donald Trump. Discussions emphasized establishing peace with Russia, election possibilities in Ukraine, and preparations for a potential meeting between Trump and Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 05:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic stride, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, engaged in a 'thorough discussion' with Ukraine's Ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova. This marked their first official meeting since Kellogg's appointment, highlighting the evolving U.S.-Ukraine relations.

Ambassador Markarova shared details of the meeting on Facebook, emphasizing Ukraine's intent to strengthen ties with the Trump administration. The discussions showcased efforts towards securing peace with Russia, given ongoing hostilities.

Further developments include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's engagement with U.S. officials like National Security Adviser Michael Waltz. On the international front, talks of a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are reportedly advancing, potentially shaping future diplomatic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

