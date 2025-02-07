Diplomatic Talks Intensify: Ukraine, U.S. Navigate Peace Path Amid Tensions

In a significant diplomatic stride, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, engaged in a 'thorough discussion' with Ukraine's Ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova. This marked their first official meeting since Kellogg's appointment, highlighting the evolving U.S.-Ukraine relations.

Ambassador Markarova shared details of the meeting on Facebook, emphasizing Ukraine's intent to strengthen ties with the Trump administration. The discussions showcased efforts towards securing peace with Russia, given ongoing hostilities.

Further developments include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's engagement with U.S. officials like National Security Adviser Michael Waltz. On the international front, talks of a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are reportedly advancing, potentially shaping future diplomatic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)