New US Envoy Morgan Ortagus Shakes Up Lebanon's Political Landscape
Morgan Ortagus, a newly appointed U.S. envoy, urges Lebanon to ensure Hezbollah is excluded from government. She emphasized America's stand to prevent Hezbollah's participation in governance while Lebanese President Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Salam face challenges forming a government amid sectarian power-sharing dynamics.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Morgan Ortagus, recently named as the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Middle East peace, aims to ensure Lebanon excludes the Hezbollah group from its government. Ortagus, who previously served as a State Department spokesperson, was appointed in Donald Trump's administration.
During her meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Ortagus expressed gratitude to Israel for defeating Hezbollah, and stressed the importance of a government free from the militant faction. Lebanon has been in caretaker mode since 2022, with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam working to form a new government amidst sectarian challenges.
Despite her strong statements, the Lebanese presidency remarked that Ortagus' views were her own. As ceasefire agreements require troop withdrawals, Israel's airstrikes in southern Lebanon complicate the situation. Accusations of ceasefire violations by Israel persist, indicating tensions remain high as international efforts continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Reinforces Support for Israel Amid Middle East Tensions
Global Solar Surge: India, US, and Middle East to Add 100 GW by 2025
Diplomatic Dialogue: Rubio and King Abdullah Discuss Middle East Stability
India's Expanding Footprint in the Middle East
TCS Expands Middle East Reach with New Oman Office