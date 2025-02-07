New US Envoy Morgan Ortagus Shakes Up Lebanon's Political Landscape

Morgan Ortagus, recently named as the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Middle East peace, aims to ensure Lebanon excludes the Hezbollah group from its government. Ortagus, who previously served as a State Department spokesperson, was appointed in Donald Trump's administration.

During her meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Ortagus expressed gratitude to Israel for defeating Hezbollah, and stressed the importance of a government free from the militant faction. Lebanon has been in caretaker mode since 2022, with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam working to form a new government amidst sectarian challenges.

Despite her strong statements, the Lebanese presidency remarked that Ortagus' views were her own. As ceasefire agreements require troop withdrawals, Israel's airstrikes in southern Lebanon complicate the situation. Accusations of ceasefire violations by Israel persist, indicating tensions remain high as international efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)