Election Drama: Pakistan's PTI and Government in Turmoil

The Pakistan government has extended a renewed invitation for talks with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on the eve of their scheduled protest over alleged election rigging from last year.

PTI asserts they were deprived of their rightful mandate from the February 8, 2024 elections due to extensive rigging, a claim refuted by both government officials and the election commission. This contention has led to repeated protests throughout the year, exacerbating political instability.

Negotiations between the government and PTI collapsed after three rounds, primarily due to disagreements over forming a judicial commission to investigate protests on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024. As dialogue stalls, PTI resumes agitational tactics, spearheaded by their imprisoned leader Imran Khan, urging supporters to protest on the elections' anniversary.

