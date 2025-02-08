Left Menu

China Urges Panama to Rethink Belt and Road Departure

China has expressed regret over Panama's intention to withdraw from the Belt and Road Initiative. Assistant Foreign Minister Zhao Zhuyuan implored Panama to base its decisions on bilateral relations and long-term interests, hoping they would eliminate external influences.

Updated: 08-02-2025 09:06 IST
China Urges Panama to Rethink Belt and Road Departure
China expressed regret on Saturday over Panama's intent to exit Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. The country is urging Panama to reconsider, as conveyed by Assistant Foreign Minister Zhao Zhuyuan.

Zhao met with Panama's ambassador to China, emphasizing that the decision does not align with Panama's vital interests. He stressed the importance of making decisions based on bilateral relations.

Beijing hopes Panama will avoid external influence and act in the best interest of both nations and their people, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

