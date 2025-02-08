China Urges Panama to Rethink Belt and Road Departure

China expressed regret on Saturday over Panama's intent to exit Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. The country is urging Panama to reconsider, as conveyed by Assistant Foreign Minister Zhao Zhuyuan.

Zhao met with Panama's ambassador to China, emphasizing that the decision does not align with Panama's vital interests. He stressed the importance of making decisions based on bilateral relations.

Beijing hopes Panama will avoid external influence and act in the best interest of both nations and their people, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

