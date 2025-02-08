Left Menu

Canada and Philippines: Strengthening Ties Amidst South China Sea Tensions

Canada and the Philippines are nearing the completion of a defense pact, enabling larger military drills in the South China Sea, where tensions with China persist. This collaboration aligns with Canadian interests in reinforcing Indo-Pacific presence and Philippine efforts to broaden defense ties amid regional disputes.

Updated: 08-02-2025 15:38 IST
  • Philippines

Canada and the Philippines are finalizing a significant defense agreement that will allow for expansive military exercises in the contentious South China Sea. This comes as Canada condemns China's "provocative and unlawful actions," according to Canadian Ambassador David Hartman in Manila.

The initiative is part of Canada's broader strategy to enhance its military footprint in the Indo-Pacific while promoting rule of law, trade, and investment. Concurrently, the Philippines is seeking to expand its defense relationships under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, countering China's assertive stance in the disputed region.

Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa's recent visit to Manila symbolizes the deepening collaboration, as it prepares for joint exercises. Hartman emphasized Canada's ongoing commitment to addressing China's actions, echoing similar multinational maneuvers conducted previously with allies like the US, Japan, and Australia.

