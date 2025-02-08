BJP Clinches Milkipur Bypoll, SP Alleges Electoral Misconduct
In the highly contested Milkipur Assembly bypolls, BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan triumphed over SP's Ajit Prasad by a significant margin. The bypolls followed Samajwadi Party's stalwart, Awadhesh Prasad, departing for the Lok Sabha. Accusations of electoral manipulation flew as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath critiqued SP's 'pariwarwad' politics.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Milkipur Assembly bypolls, a contest emblematic of prestige, with its candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan defeating Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by a hefty margin of 61,710 votes.
The bypoll came after local MLA Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad, where BJP faced setbacks despite the recent consecration of the Ram Temple.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seized the victory to criticize the Samajwadi Party's politics, labeling them 'pariwarwad'. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of subverting electoral processes, stating the victory was tainted by misuse of electoral machinery, a tactic unsustainable across broader elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
