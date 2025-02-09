Left Menu

Goyal Criticizes States' 'Petty Thinking' Over Tax Fund Allocation

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal criticized states' demands for central funds proportional to their tax contributions as 'petty thinking.' He emphasized the Modi government's focus on developing the Northeast and eastern states like Bihar and West Bengal, prioritizing 'Act East' policies and regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 08:33 IST
Goyal Criticizes States' 'Petty Thinking' Over Tax Fund Allocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has labeled states' demands for central funds matching their tax contributions as 'petty thinking' and described this approach as 'unfortunate.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the prosperity of the country through the development of Northeast and eastern Indian states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, Goyal emphasized during an event.

Goyal underlined the Modi government's focus on the Northeast, drawing parallels to Arjuna's laser focus in Mahabharata, emphasizing connectivity and development in the region while critiquing previous leadership in Maharashtra over financial demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025