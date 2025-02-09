Goyal Criticizes States' 'Petty Thinking' Over Tax Fund Allocation
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal criticized states' demands for central funds proportional to their tax contributions as 'petty thinking.' He emphasized the Modi government's focus on developing the Northeast and eastern states like Bihar and West Bengal, prioritizing 'Act East' policies and regional connectivity.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has labeled states' demands for central funds matching their tax contributions as 'petty thinking' and described this approach as 'unfortunate.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the prosperity of the country through the development of Northeast and eastern Indian states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, Goyal emphasized during an event.
Goyal underlined the Modi government's focus on the Northeast, drawing parallels to Arjuna's laser focus in Mahabharata, emphasizing connectivity and development in the region while critiquing previous leadership in Maharashtra over financial demands.
