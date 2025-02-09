Left Menu

Political Dance: The Delhi Drama Unfolds

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's strategies after a leaked video revealed Delhi CM Atishi dancing in celebration of election success. Thakur alleges the BJP's triumph in Delhi was due to the 'Modi ki Guarantee', emphasizing the failure of AAP's internal politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:30 IST
Political Dance: The Delhi Drama Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur, a former Union minister and BJP leader, has leveled accusations against the outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for celebrating with a dance after her electoral win, suggesting a deeper rift within the Aam Aadmi Party's leadership hierarchy.

The leaked footage captured Atishi reveling in her victory at the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, despite Arvind Kejriwal's alleged attempts to defeat her. Thakur highlighted internal discord, pointing out that key AAP figures, including Kejriwal, suffered losses in the election.

Thakur, during his time in Lucknow, attributed the BJP's triumphant performance in Delhi to 'Modi ki Guarantee'. He stressed that the BJP vows to fulfill its promises, unlike the defeated AAP, which he accused of instigating corruption and governance issues in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025