Political Dance: The Delhi Drama Unfolds

Anurag Thakur, a former Union minister and BJP leader, has leveled accusations against the outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for celebrating with a dance after her electoral win, suggesting a deeper rift within the Aam Aadmi Party's leadership hierarchy.

The leaked footage captured Atishi reveling in her victory at the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, despite Arvind Kejriwal's alleged attempts to defeat her. Thakur highlighted internal discord, pointing out that key AAP figures, including Kejriwal, suffered losses in the election.

Thakur, during his time in Lucknow, attributed the BJP's triumphant performance in Delhi to 'Modi ki Guarantee'. He stressed that the BJP vows to fulfill its promises, unlike the defeated AAP, which he accused of instigating corruption and governance issues in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)