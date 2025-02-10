Iohannis Resigns Amid Rising Far-Right Pressure

Romania faces a political upheaval as President Klaus Iohannis steps down amid an escalating impeachment motion led by hard-right parties.

Initially set to stay until a new leader was elected, Iohannis's resignation follows allegations of foreign election meddling and a contentious political atmosphere.

Senate speaker Ilie Bolojan will assume interim presidential duties, navigating a country in political unrest until fresh elections can determine a new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)