Iohannis Resigns Amid Rising Far-Right Pressure

Romania’s outgoing president Klaus Iohannis resigned as impeachment efforts by hard-right parties gained traction. Following allegations of electoral interference, the president's term was extended until a successor is chosen. However, mounting pressure has led to Iohannis stepping down, with Senate speaker Ilie Bolojan assuming interim presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:25 IST
Romania faces a political upheaval as President Klaus Iohannis steps down amid an escalating impeachment motion led by hard-right parties.

Initially set to stay until a new leader was elected, Iohannis's resignation follows allegations of foreign election meddling and a contentious political atmosphere.

Senate speaker Ilie Bolojan will assume interim presidential duties, navigating a country in political unrest until fresh elections can determine a new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

