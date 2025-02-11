Left Menu

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

The Trump administration is pushing European allies to increase American weapons purchases for Ukraine, aiming to bolster Kyiv's negotiating power in potential talks with Moscow. The move indicates continued U.S. support for Ukraine, with European nations urged to shoulder more responsibility in the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 11-02-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:43 IST
The Trump administration is urging European allies to purchase more American weapons for Ukraine, according to sources, as part of efforts to strengthen Kyiv's position ahead of potential peace talks with Moscow. This initiative aims to reassure Ukrainian leadership amidst concerns over U.S. aid continuity under President Trump.

U.S. officials, including retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, are set to discuss the plan at the Munich Security Conference. The potential arms deals are seen as a way to continue supplying Ukraine without further strain on U.S. resources, drawing from previously approved Biden-era shipments still flowing to Kyiv.

While details remain unclear, administration officials view European-financed arms purchases as a practical workaround to maintain support for Ukraine, even as the Trump administration debates long-term strategies. The discussions highlight a shifting diplomatic landscape, emphasizing Europe's increasing role in the conflict.

